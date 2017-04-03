Kosovo president postpones approval o...

Kosovo president postpones approval of army transformation

13 hrs ago

Kosovo's president has bowed to international pressure and agreed to postpone the transformation of the nation's security force into a regular army. NATO and the United States had warned they would scale back military cooperation with Kosovo if the government passed the law without amending the constitution.

Chicago, IL

