Kosovo president postpones approval of army transformation
Kosovo's president has bowed to international pressure and agreed to postpone the transformation of the nation's security force into a regular army. NATO and the United States had warned they would scale back military cooperation with Kosovo if the government passed the law without amending the constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|23 hr
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Fri
|Teana Trump
|51
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Fri
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|7
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC