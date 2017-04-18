Kosovo citizen indicted for alleged w...

Kosovo citizen indicted for alleged war crimes in 1999

The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, said Thursday that a police reservist, identified only as Z.V., was charged with war crimes against the civilian population while serving as a police reservist and at a detention center in northern Kosovo. EULUX said the crimes included "brutal and unlawful killings, inhuman treatment causing immense suffering, application of measures of intimidation and terror, property confiscation, pillaging and stealing of property."

