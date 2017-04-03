Judges investigating alleged security lapse in Nice attack
A French prosecutor says two judges will investigate allegations that French authorities and the southern city of Nice failed to implement proper security measures before a man drove a truck into crowds of Bastille Day revelers. Nice prosecutor Jean-Michel Pretre said Wednesday the move follows a complaint by the family of a child who was one of the 86 people killed in the July 14 attack on a waterfront promenade.
