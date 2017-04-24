Ivanka Trump, World Bank discuss wome...

Ivanka Trump, World Bank discuss women entrepreneur fund

17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Ivanka Trump has been involved in discussions with the World Bank about establishing a funding operation that would support female entrepreneurs, bank and administration officials said Wednesday. The officials stressed that nothing has been established yet and that talks are ongoing about how it would be set up.

