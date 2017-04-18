Ivanka Trump to join Merkel at G20 women's summit in Germany
Ivanka Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde in Berlin next Tuesday at a summit of women from leading world economies, the organizers said. Trump, who is an informal advisor to her father, United States President Donald Trump, will join Merkel and Lagarde for a podium discussion on global support for women entrepreneurs at a two-day G20 women's summit.
