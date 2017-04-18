Ivanka Trump to join Merkel at G20 wo...

Ivanka Trump to join Merkel at G20 women's summit in Germany

15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Ivanka Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde in Berlin next Tuesday at a summit of women from leading world economies, the organizers said. Trump, who is an informal advisor to her father, United States President Donald Trump, will join Merkel and Lagarde for a podium discussion on global support for women entrepreneurs at a two-day G20 women's summit.

