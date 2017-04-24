Ivanka Trump heads to Berlin for wome...

Ivanka Trump heads to Berlin for women's conference

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Back home, the first daughter's plan to push for policies that benefit working mothers is getting less of the spotlight. Trump, an unpaid White House adviser, has not yet offered specific legislation or publicly revealed how she plans to move forward with the child care and family leave policies she promoted during her father's campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 40 min Just Think 10
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) 2 hr About time 8
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 2 hr Light Pharts 19
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... 14 hr Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Mon Lottery Traitors 8
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Sun Humanspirit 1
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Sun True Christian wi... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,989 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC