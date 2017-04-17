Italy - Factors to watch on April 18
The oil and gas group said on Sunday it was waiting to examine in detail the reasons behind Italy's Basilicata region's decisions to again block operations at Eni's Val d'Agri oil centre in Viggiano and that it conducted with the utmost diligence activities aimed at ensuring the centre operated safely. Four suitors are left in the race to buy a minority stake in Atlantia's motorway unit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday, as the Italian infrastructure group prepares to finalise the deal in coming weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Thumping Romney
|239
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC