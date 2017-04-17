Italy - Factors to watch on April 18

Italy - Factors to watch on April 18

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The oil and gas group said on Sunday it was waiting to examine in detail the reasons behind Italy's Basilicata region's decisions to again block operations at Eni's Val d'Agri oil centre in Viggiano and that it conducted with the utmost diligence activities aimed at ensuring the centre operated safely. Four suitors are left in the race to buy a minority stake in Atlantia's motorway unit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday, as the Italian infrastructure group prepares to finalise the deal in coming weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Mon Thumping Romney 239
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC