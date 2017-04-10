Islamist spectrum' suspect held after...

Islamist spectrum' suspect held after Dortmund bus blast

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

German prosecutors say a letter found near the scene of the Dortmund team bus blasts suggests a possible Islamic extremist motive for the attack, and one suspect has been taken into custody. Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, said that two suspects from the "Islamist spectrum" have become the focus of the Dortmund investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Tue Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Apr 6 slick willie expl... 126
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC