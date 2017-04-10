In pictures: What are the UK's best sights?
Snowdonia, the mountainous region which features the highest peak in Wales at 1,085 metres, was voted number one in a poll of more than 2,500 people to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone. The top 10 views include prehistoric monument Stonehenge in Wiltshire, Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, St Ives Bay in Cornwall and the Palace of Westminster in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|3 hr
|Simram
|2
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC