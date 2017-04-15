Hungary's Orban sets stakes for 2018 election as protests persist

Hungary's 2018 election will decide whether a government fighting for the national interest remains in power or forces serving foreign interests gain control, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday. Orban, whose right-wing government has been in power since 2010, has faced a series of mass protests in the past two weeks after it passed legislation that targets a top international university founded by billionaire financier and liberal philanthropist George Soros in Budapest.

