How the Paris police shooting could shape the French election
In a country riven by increasing divisions, Thursday's shooting on Paris' Champs Elysees, which left one police officer dead, has the potential to upend an already contentious and unpredictable election. With a record number of voters still undecided, analysts say the shooting, by a suspect said to be known to French security services for radical Islamist activities, could play into the narrative pushed by the far-right.
