Hobby-horsing craze in Finland manife...

Hobby-horsing craze in Finland manifestation of girl power

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

A girl competes during the hobby horsing Finnish championships in Vantaa, Finland, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Ella Holm and hobby horse Fede compete during the hobby horsing Finnish championships in Vantaa, Finland, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place 3 hr Advents 1
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands 14 hr slumdog indians 4
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Fri Tm Cln 23
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,681,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC