Hijacked truck crashes into Stockholm store in terror attack; at least 2 killed

A hijacked beer truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who called the crash a terror attack. Live television footage showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on the city's pedestrian street Drottninggatan, the store the truck smashed into about 3 p.m. People in the downtown area fled in panic.

