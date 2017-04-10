Heroics of WW2 seaman who rescued four comrades revealed

Heroics of a WW2 seaman who rescued four comrades from a burning cargo ship during a Nazi bombing raid are revealed as his George Cross goes on sale for A 140,000 The prestigious George Cross, which was awarded to a heroic seaman who rescued four comrades from a blazing cargo ship, is being sold for an estimated A 140,000. Chief Officer George Stronach was thrown 30ft into the air and knocked unconscious when a bombing raid caused a massive explosion and fire on his ship.

