Heroics of WW2 seaman who rescued fou...

Heroics of WW2 seaman who rescued four comrades revealed

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Heroics of a WW2 seaman who rescued four comrades from a burning cargo ship during a Nazi bombing raid are revealed as his George Cross goes on sale for A 140,000 The prestigious George Cross, which was awarded to a heroic seaman who rescued four comrades from a blazing cargo ship, is being sold for an estimated A 140,000. Chief Officer George Stronach was thrown 30ft into the air and knocked unconscious when a bombing raid caused a massive explosion and fire on his ship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 14 huntcoyotes 238
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC