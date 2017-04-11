Greece Completes Airport Transfer to ...

Greece Completes Airport Transfer to German-led Consortium

Greece has formally completed the transfer of 14 regional airports to a consortium led by Germany's Fraport AG, in a privatization that is a key element of the country's bailout program. The Greek state privatization agency says that under the deal signed Tuesday the consortium has paid a 1.23 billion-euro lump sum.

