Germany wants Albanian opposition to end parliament boycott
" Germany's foreign minister is calling on Albania's opposition to end a parliamentary boycott, not block the launch of justice reforms and take part in the June parliamentary elections. Sigmar Gabriel, in Tirana on Monday, said Germany and the European Union could not understand the opposition's request for a caretaker government only weeks before the June 18 elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|12 hr
|Thumping Romney
|239
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC