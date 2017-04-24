Germany: Turkey must answer reports o...

Germany: Turkey must answer reports of election fraud

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Germany is closely watching to see how Turkey will respond to reports from international election monitors who noted a series of irregularities in a referendum to increase powers for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday. Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitors found many votes could have been manipulated in the close vote that went in Erdogan's She also accused Turkey of holding journalists without grounds, including German-Turkish reporter Deniz Yucel, who was detained earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Thu CodeTalker 44
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Wed Tm Cln 22
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC