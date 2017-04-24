Germany: Turkey must answer reports of election fraud
Germany is closely watching to see how Turkey will respond to reports from international election monitors who noted a series of irregularities in a referendum to increase powers for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday. Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitors found many votes could have been manipulated in the close vote that went in Erdogan's She also accused Turkey of holding journalists without grounds, including German-Turkish reporter Deniz Yucel, who was detained earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|44
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Tm Cln
|22
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC