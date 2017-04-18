Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France disc...

Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France discuss Ukraine peace deal

Read more: The Daily Townsman

The German government says the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France have renewed their commitment to implementing a faltering peace deal for eastern Ukraine. Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said the German leader spoke by phone Monday night with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and French President Francois Hollande.

