Germany: Merkel's challenger question...

Germany: Merkel's challenger questions NATO 2 percent target

13 hrs ago

" Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-left challenger is promising that Germany would be a "strong and reliable" NATO member under his leadership, but again questioned the aim of dedicating 2 percent of gross domestic product to defense spending. The new U.S. administration has stepped up pressure on NATO allies to reach 2 percent.

Chicago, IL

