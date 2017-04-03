German government rejects conservatives' call for Islam law9 min ago
The German government says there's no need for new legislation to regulate Islamic organisations in the country. Members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union party have called for a ban on foreign funding of Islamic organisations, and for Muslims to get statutory rights to pastoral care from an imam in prisons and hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|8 hr
|BlunderCONS
|106
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Masquerade
|235
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Mon
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Sun
|WeeWilly
|3
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mar 31
|Tm Cln
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC