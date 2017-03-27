German court convicts man, 19, of rap...

German court convicts man, 19, of raping 90-year-old woman

In this March 16, 2017 file photo defendant Souhayl M. hides his face in a court room in Duesseldorf, Germany. A German court has convicted a Moroccan-born 19-year-old of raping a 90-year-old woman and sentenced him to 5 A1 2 years in prison.

Chicago, IL

