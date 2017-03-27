German court convicts man, 19, of raping 90-year-old woman
In this March 16, 2017 file photo defendant Souhayl M. hides his face in a court room in Duesseldorf, Germany. A German court has convicted a Moroccan-born 19-year-old of raping a 90-year-old woman and sentenced him to 5 A1 2 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|8 min
|spud
|78
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|8 hr
|The Ultimate Crus...
|2
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|21 hr
|Tm Cln
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC