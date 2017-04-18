French citizens turn out at UK pollin...

French citizens turn out at UK polling stations for presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

Tens of thousands of French citizens living in the United Kingdom have turned out across the country to vote in one of the closest presidential elections of modern times. The country is going to the polls to appoint the successor to Francois Hollande, who is not running after serving a single term in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... 4 hr Humanspirit 1
News I came to learn that Islam is about love 5 hr True Christian wi... 3
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Apr 21 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Apr 21 RAF 1
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Apr 20 About time 174
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Apr 19 Kielbasa beef fart 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,514,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC