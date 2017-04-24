France's rejected mainstream unites for Macron over Le Pen
France's political mainstream, shut out of the presidency by an angry electorate, united on Monday to call on voters to back centrist Emmanuel Macron and reject Marine Le Pen's populist nationalism. Politicians on the moderate left and right, including the Socialist and Republicans party losers in Sunday's first-round vote, maneuvered to block Le Pen's path to power in the May 7 runoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|6 min
|CodeTalker
|11
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|About time
|8
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Light Pharts
|19
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|17 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC