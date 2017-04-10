Flights to Spain's tourist Balearic islands disrupted18 min ago

Flights to Spain's tourist Balearic i...

Flights to Spain's tourist Balearic islands disrupted

Read more: India.com

The Spanish air navigation company Enaire says a technical problem has disrupted air traffic at the country's popular Balearic islands as the busy Easter holiday season gets underway. Enaire says the fault has halted most flights leaving Palma de Mallorca airport but that incoming flights are not affected.

