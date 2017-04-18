Fillon struggled to keep his chances in presidential race
" Conservative candidate Francois Fillon has fallen from front-runner to struggling survivor in France's presidential race as corruption allegations have damaged his image. Fillon's campaign has been flailing since the investigation began in January.
