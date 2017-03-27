Figures of Trump and Putin meet in Bu...

Figures of Trump and Putin meet in Bulgarian mall

Wax museum employee Nikolay Borisov puts final touches to the wax models of US President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, displayed in the wax museum in Sofia, Friday March 31, 2017. The wax figures of both leaders and other international personalities are part of a visiting exhibition from the Retro Museum from the Black Sea town of Varna, going on show to the public for the first time on Saturday.

