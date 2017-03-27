Figures of Trump and Putin meet in Bulgarian mall
Wax museum employee Nikolay Borisov puts final touches to the wax models of US President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, displayed in the wax museum in Sofia, Friday March 31, 2017. The wax figures of both leaders and other international personalities are part of a visiting exhibition from the Retro Museum from the Black Sea town of Varna, going on show to the public for the first time on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|6 hr
|Jim-ca
|79
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|14 hr
|The Ultimate Crus...
|2
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Tm Cln
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC