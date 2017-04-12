EU, NATO states plan 'hybrid threat' ...

EU, NATO states plan 'hybrid threat' center in Finland to fight fake news, disinformation

A center to combat such things as disinformation and fake news will be built in Finland following an agreement Tuesday of nine countries from the European Union and NATO. The countries - Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden and the United States - signed the memorandum to set up the "hybrid threat" center in Helsinki with the support of the Finnish government.

Chicago, IL

