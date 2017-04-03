Estonian man charged with conspiracy ...

Estonian man charged with conspiracy to murder

Imre Arakas, who is 58 and from Tallinn in Estonia, has been charged with conspiring with others who are not before the court to murder Dublin man James Gately in Northern Ireland on Monday or Tuesday. Garda Alan Monaghan of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit gave evidence of arresting Mr Arakas at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

