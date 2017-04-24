Edmonton Winds Presents: The British Invasion
The Edmonton Winds invites you to join us for an afternoon of music, as we travel back through time and experience the timeless favourites of the British rule, spanning from King Henry VIII, all the way to Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the premiere of a Clarinet Concerto written by Canadian Composer Elizabeth Raum, featuring Don Ross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|25
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|15 hr
|Advents
|1
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|4
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC