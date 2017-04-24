Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahead of election
Two foundations tied to Germany's ruling coalition parties were attacked by the same cyber spy group that targeted the campaign of French presidential favorite Emmanuel Macron, a leading cyber security expert said on Tuesday. The group, dubbed "Pawn Storm" by security firm Trend Micro, used email phishing tricks and attempted to install malware at think tanks tied to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party and coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party , Feike Hacquebord said.
