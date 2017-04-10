Critics of Turkey's president across ...

Critics of Turkey's president across Europe tell of threats

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Ercan Karakoyun looks twice over his shoulder when he leaves his Berlin home to make sure nobody is following him. Karakoyun is a follower of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for an attempted military coup in Turkey last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... 20 hr Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Mon Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Sun Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Apr 6 slick willie expl... 126
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC