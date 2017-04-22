.com | Protests erupt at German nationalist convention

Divisions among German nationalists erupted on Saturday as delegates from the far-right Alternative for Germany party rejected an appeal by one of their leaders to seek a pragmatic political path instead of turning into a "fundamental opposition" party. While tensions brewed inside the AfD party convention in the western German city of Cologne, outside the hotel hundreds of left-wing demonstrators tried to block about 600 AfD party members from entering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.