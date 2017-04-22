.com | Protests erupt at German natio...

.com | Protests erupt at German nationalist convention

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News24

Divisions among German nationalists erupted on Saturday as delegates from the far-right Alternative for Germany party rejected an appeal by one of their leaders to seek a pragmatic political path instead of turning into a "fundamental opposition" party. While tensions brewed inside the AfD party convention in the western German city of Cologne, outside the hotel hundreds of left-wing demonstrators tried to block about 600 AfD party members from entering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I came to learn that Islam is about love 10 hr Ye dogge 2
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Fri Oh No You Di-nt 1
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Fri RAF 1
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Apr 20 About time 174
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Apr 19 Kielbasa beef fart 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,500,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC