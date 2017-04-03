Candidates line up for council polls ...

Candidates line up for council polls in England, Scotland and Wales

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Western Telegraph

Some 15,370 candidates are set to do battle for 4,851 seats in local elections across Britain on May 4, provisional figures show following the close of nominations earlier this week. Full contests are due for 34 English councils, including 27 county councils, and for all 32 Scottish councils and all 22 Welsh councils.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap 11 hr J_a_n 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) 17 hr Teana Trump 51
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... 18 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 7
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Thu slick willie expl... 126
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC