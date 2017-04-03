Candidates line up for council polls in England, Scotland and Wales
Some 15,370 candidates are set to do battle for 4,851 seats in local elections across Britain on May 4, provisional figures show following the close of nominations earlier this week. Full contests are due for 34 English councils, including 27 county councils, and for all 32 Scottish councils and all 22 Welsh councils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|11 hr
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|17 hr
|Teana Trump
|51
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|18 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|7
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC