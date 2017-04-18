Brussels - set to demand UK pays to m...

Brussels - set to demand UK pays to move EU agencies out Britain'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

Brussels is set to demand that Britain pays the cost of moving EU agencies out of the UK after Brexit, according to a leaked draft negotiating document. And the European Commission will insist that the UK pays its "divorce bill" in euros, ensuring that Britain bears the risk of any currency fluctuations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) 5 hr About time 174
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Wed Kielbasa beef fart 15
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Wed About time 4
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Fidel 240
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC