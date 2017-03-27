British black power activist Darcus H...

British black power activist Darcus Howe dies at age 74

The Gazette

Darcus Howe, one of the most prominent black activists of his generation in Britain, has died. He was 74, and had been suffering from prostate cancer.

Chicago, IL

