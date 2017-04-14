Brexit-backers slammed as citizen rig...

Brexit-backers slammed as citizen rights row leaves 200 Parliament staff at risk

Brexit-backing MPs and ministers have been condemned as "disgraceful" for refusing to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK as it emerged almost 200 people working in Parliament face an uncertain future because of their nationality.

