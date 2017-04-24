Breast surgeon guilty of wounding patients during unnecessary operations
Ian Paterson was described in court by one victim as being "like God", lied to patients and exaggerated or invented the risk of cancer to convince them to go under the knife. The 59-year-old did so for "obscure motives" which may have included a desire to "earn extra money", Nottingham Crown Court heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Tm Cln
|23
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|14 hr
|Ram
|1
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|44
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC