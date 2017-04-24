Berlusconi released after receiving stitches due to fall

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi received stitches to his upper lip after falling outside a restaurant where he was celebrating his elder son's birthday, the news agency ANSA reported Saturday. The 80-year-old, three-time former premier reportedly fell Friday evening at a restaurant in the Ligurian port city of Portofino, returning to Milan to be treated at the private clinic.

