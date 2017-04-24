Berlusconi released after receiving s...

Berlusconi released after receiving stitches due to fall

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi received stitches to his upper lip after falling outside a restaurant where he was celebrating his elder son's birthday, the news agency ANSA reported Saturday. The 80-year-old, three-time former premier reportedly fell Friday evening at a restaurant in the Ligurian port city of Portofino, returning to Milan to be treated at the private clinic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands 16 hr slumdog indians 2
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Fri Tm Cln 23
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,659,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC