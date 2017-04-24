Bavarian leader Seehofer reverses course, seeks new term
" Horst Seehofer, the leader of one of Germany's governing parties and Chancellor Angela Merkel's most prominent domestic critic during the migrant crisis, says he plans to stay on beyond 2018 " reversing previous statements that he would step down. The 67-year-old Seehofer has been Bavaria's governor and leader of the Christian Social Union since 2008.
