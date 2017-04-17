Bashar al-Assad's wife should lose her UK citizenship, say lawmakers
British lawmakers have called for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's UK-born wife to stop backing his "murderous" regime or have her citizenship stripped. Nadhim Zahawi, a member of the ruling Conservative party, told CNN that London-born Asma Assad, who has dual UK-Syrian citizenship, "has been using her social media platform in support of this murderous regime.
