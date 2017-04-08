Bannon, Kushner meet to clear air, en...

Bannon, Kushner meet to clear air, end White House rift

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Top Trump aides held a peace negotiation session this weekend to try and mend a rift that triggered speculation about a White House staff shakeup. Bannon, Kushner meet to clear air, end White House rift Top Trump aides held a peace negotiation session this weekend to try and mend a rift that triggered speculation about a White House staff shakeup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Fri J_a_n 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Fri Teana Trump 51
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Fri Ex Senator Stillb... 7
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Apr 6 slick willie expl... 126
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 3 Masquerade 235
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,164,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC