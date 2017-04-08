Bannon, Kushner meet to clear air, end White House rift
Top Trump aides held a peace negotiation session this weekend to try and mend a rift that triggered speculation about a White House staff shakeup. Bannon, Kushner meet to clear air, end White House rift Top Trump aides held a peace negotiation session this weekend to try and mend a rift that triggered speculation about a White House staff shakeup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Fri
|J_a_n
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Fri
|Teana Trump
|51
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Fri
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|7
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|235
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC