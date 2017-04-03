Baltic states think Russia is laying the groundwork for potential 'kinetic operations'
Signs of an intensifying Moscow-led information campaign have the Lithuanian government worried that Russia is laying the groundwork for "kinetic operations" - a euphemism for combat - similar to its recent actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Lithuania's defense minister and military communications officials told The Guardian that they were "taking very seriously" Russia-organized propaganda efforts to undermine stability in the Baltics, which consist of Lithuania and its northern neighbors, Latvia and Estonia.
