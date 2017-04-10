Attack near Russian embassy in Berlin was foiled last minute

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The planned attack near Russian embassy in Berlin was prevented in the nick of time, Sputnik reported citing German media. On Tuesday, the Dresden prosecutor's office spokesman told Sputnik that a citizen of Morocco was detained on suspicion of planning an attack near the embassy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.