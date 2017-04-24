Alitalia faces bankruptcy after employees vote down plan

The risk of bankruptcy looms for Italy's flagship airline, Alitalia, after employees resoundingly rejected proposed salary cuts and layoffs that were aimed at securing investments and keeping the carrier afloat. It's the latest twist in the decades-long saga of decline for the loss-making company, which has been through multiple bailouts and restructurings but never managed to compete with the booming low-cost carriers in Europe.

