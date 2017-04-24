Alitalia faces bankruptcy after employees vote down plan
The risk of bankruptcy looms for Italy's flagship airline, Alitalia, after employees resoundingly rejected proposed salary cuts and layoffs that were aimed at securing investments and keeping the carrier afloat. It's the latest twist in the decades-long saga of decline for the loss-making company, which has been through multiple bailouts and restructurings but never managed to compete with the booming low-cost carriers in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|42
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|22
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Tue
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|About time
|8
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Mon
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC