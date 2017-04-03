Albania police seize 13 tons of cannabis

Albania police seize 13 tons of cannabis

Albanian police say they have arrested three people and seized some 12 metric tons of dried cannabis hidden in a storage building south of the capital. A statement Sunday said the drug was found in an abandoned storage building in Pagri village, Permet district, 240 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana.

