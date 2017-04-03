7 years later, Poland still wrestles with plane crash trauma
The April 10, 2016 file photo shows Law and Justice leader, the twin brother of former President of Poland Lech Kaczynski, Jaroslaw Kaczynski delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the sixth anniversary of the crash of the Polish government plane in Smolensk, Russia, that killed 96 people on board including Kaczynski and his wife Maria. It's been seven years since Poland lost its president in a plane crash in Russia.
