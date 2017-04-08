2nd suspect arrested in Stockholm truck attack
An Australian tourist has described witnessing a stolen truck ploughing through a crowd into a department store in central Stockholm , killing four people and wounding 15, in what appears to be a terror attack. He is being held on suspicion of committing a terrorist crime, the state prosecutor's office said, and is in prolonged detention, according to a police website.
