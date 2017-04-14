14 charged with Montenegro coup, incl...

14 charged with Montenegro coup, including 2 Russians

Read more: Stars and Stripes

Montenegro's special prosecutor indicted two Russians and 12 other people Thursday for allegedly plotting a coup that included plans to kill the country's former prime minister. A high court in the capital of Podgorica said the 14 defendants - among them the Russians and two top opposition leaders - were charged with "creating a criminal organization."

