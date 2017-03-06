With economy up, crime down, why are ...

With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch discontent?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

Wilders said he would ban Tu... . Political party leaders firebrand anti Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders , Emile Roemer , Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte , Lodewijk Asscher , Alexander Pechtold and Sybrand Buma , from left to right, ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Sat Cassandra_ 6,480
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... Mar 4 About time 3
News Muslims, Jews - we i ght Russia as one, says Uk... Mar 4 About time 125
News Conflict in Ukraine continues to take civilian ... Mar 4 About time 5
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Mar 3 Mikey 130
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC