Wilders: Dutch coalition talks ignore his 1.3 million voters
In this Nov. 23, 2016 file photo, populist anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders prepares to address judges at the high-security court near Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, during his hate-speech trial that pits freedom of expression against the Netherlands' anti-discrimination laws. Wilders said on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, that political parties discussing the make-up of the next Dutch ruling coalition are shutting him out and sidelining 1.3 million people who voted for his party in last week's parliamentary election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|1 hr
|positronium
|50
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Tue
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC